French Finance Minister: energy firms must do more to help bakers cope with soaring bills
Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 16:40 IST
- Country:
- France
French energy suppliers are not doing enough to help the country's bakeries cope with soaring energy bills, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday, who added he would meet energy firms later in the day to discuss the matter.
Earlier in the day, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne had confirmed plans to help French bakers cope with rising energy bills, allowing them to spread the payment of their taxes over time and possibly "the payment of their energy bills for the first months of the year."
