A 54-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in Chhattisgarhs Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district on Tuesday, a forest official said.This was the third incident of leopard attack in less than a month in the district, he said.The latest incident took place at Singrauli village under Janakpur forest range.A leopard attacked Umabai Baiga when she stepped out of her house to answer natures call.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 03-01-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 16:59 IST
Chhattisgarh: leopard kills woman, third attack in same district in one month
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 54-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

This was the third incident of leopard attack in less than a month in the district, he said.

The latest incident took place at Singrauli village under Janakpur forest range.

A leopard attacked Umabai Baiga when she stepped out of her house to answer nature's call. After being alerted, forest personnel reached the spot and found her mutilated body in the nearby forest. An immediate relief of Rs 25,000 was given to the victim's kin while balance Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed after the completion of formalities, the official said.

An 80-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in the area on December 11 while an eight-year-old boy was injured in another incident on December 23 in the district.

Cage traps have been installed to capture the animal, the official added.

