Chhattisgarh: leopard kills woman, third attack in same district in one month
A 54-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in Chhattisgarhs Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district on Tuesday, a forest official said.This was the third incident of leopard attack in less than a month in the district, he said.The latest incident took place at Singrauli village under Janakpur forest range.A leopard attacked Umabai Baiga when she stepped out of her house to answer natures call.
- Country:
- India
A 54-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district on Tuesday, a forest official said.
This was the third incident of leopard attack in less than a month in the district, he said.
The latest incident took place at Singrauli village under Janakpur forest range.
A leopard attacked Umabai Baiga when she stepped out of her house to answer nature's call. After being alerted, forest personnel reached the spot and found her mutilated body in the nearby forest. An immediate relief of Rs 25,000 was given to the victim's kin while balance Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed after the completion of formalities, the official said.
An 80-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in the area on December 11 while an eight-year-old boy was injured in another incident on December 23 in the district.
Cage traps have been installed to capture the animal, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: 'Boycott is right to an extent...', says actor-director Piyush Mishra
Chhattisgarh: Tribal Christians stage protest demanding action against atrocities in Narayanpur
Court extends judicial custody of Chhattisgarh CM's aide in money laundering case by 14 days
Will decide about future before elections, says disgruntled Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo
Parsa coal block: SC refuses to stay mining project in Hasdeo Aranya of Chhattisgarh