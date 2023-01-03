Ankita Bhandari murder: Three accused to undergo narco, polygraph tests on Jan 5

The First Class Judicial Magistrate Court Kotdwar on Tuesday fixed the date of narco and polygraph tests of the three accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case for January 5. The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kotdwar fixed the date after hearing the arguments of both parties.

The case pertains to 19-year-old Ankita, whose body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. She was reported missing for at least six days before the officials found her body.

She worked as a receptionist at a resort run by Pulkit Arya, the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya. Pulkit Arya was arrested for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Two more people - Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar, have also been arrested in the case. On December 4, the Uttarakhand Police said that the investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case is almost complete. The only procedure that remains is the narco tests of the accused, for which they had sought permission from the Kotdwar court to conduct narco and polygraph tests of all three accused.

Earlier, the three accused, including expelled BJP leader's son Pulkit Arya refused to undergo narco and polygraph tests, citing that the SIT did not explain why it wanted to conduct narco and polygraph tests after filing the charge sheet. (ANI)

