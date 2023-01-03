Odisha govt to provide 5 kg rice free of cost for 1 yr under SFSS

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the distribution of five kilograms of rice per month free of cost to beneficiaries of the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) for the next one year. As per the direction of the Chief Minister, the state government has now decided to provide a 5-kg entitlement of rice under SFSS to the beneficiaries free of cost for a period of 12 months starting from January 23 to December 23, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The total expenditure of Rs 185 crore will be met by the state exchequer. "The State Government has been distributing 5 kgs of rice per person per month to the left-out eligible beneficiaries covered under the state scheme called State Food Security Scheme at Rs 1 per kg since October 2018. Now it will be free of cost," the CMO said.

These beneficiaries have also been provided with additional rice and pulses during the last 28 months of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. Besides, Rs 1,000 cash incentive was given to each family under National Food Security Act and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) twice. (ANI)

