Over Head Equipment tested successfully by running train on viaduct of Delhi-Meerut RRTS

A Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train took a ride successfully from Delhi to Ghaziabad station to test the charged Over Head Equipment (OHE), an official said on Tuesday. This comes after National Capital Region Transport Corporation charged OHE at 25 KV capacity from Duhai Depot to Ghaziabad Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station to run India's first Regional Rail in the Priority Section, at the start of the new year. OHE in the remaining portion of the priority section will be charged soon.

Giving information about the work progress, an official of NCRTC said that to make a safe and reliable RRTS network, all different technical elements are to be tested individually. "Once these tests are successful, all its sub-systems, i.e. rolling stock, OHE, track and telecom and signalling as well as station infrastructure, platform screen doors etc. will be tested in an integrated manner to check their compatibility with each other and their behaviour from the public safety point of view. The track work has already been laid out in the priority section," he said.

The official said that the train was taken out of the depot for the first time and brought to the Ghaziabad RRTS station to test the functioning of the OHE. "It was a unique and first-time experience for all the engineers, technicians, architects, and staff working on the project to successfully test the OHE for the first Regional Rail in the country," he said.

He informed that the RRTS train was run from Duhai Station to Guldhar station at the speed of 5 kmph to test the track and traction. "After the functioning of OHE was found successful, the train proceeded towards Ghaziabad station and returned from the crossover built before the station. During this process, the train was operated manually under the Train Control Management System (TCMS)," he said.

However, the speed of the train was accelerated at 25 kmph to test the OHE on the return journey from Ghaziabad. "The train first stopped at Guldhar station, then at Duhai station and finally brought back to Duhai Depot station," he said.

The installation of OHE on this entire section has reached the final stage, and soon the priority section will be fully charged. The high-speed trial run will soon commence in the priority section. It is notable that NCRTC is targeting to commence the operations of trains in the priority section in March 2023. There are five stations in this section, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. All these stations are almost ready for operations, and currently, their finishing is being done, as per the official. (ANI)

