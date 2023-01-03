Sweden could buy nuclear reactors from France, Swedish PM says
Sweden could potentially buy nuclear reactors from France to beef up the Nordic country's energy supply, the Swedish prime minister was quoted as saying while on a visit to Paris on Tuesday.
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden could potentially buy nuclear reactors from France to beef up the Nordic country's energy supply, the Swedish prime minister was quoted as saying while on a visit to Paris on Tuesday. "Sweden needs to buy at least two nuclear power reactors," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said according to Swedish daily Aftonbladet.
"I am completely open to France becoming one of the countries ensuring that Sweden gets more nuclear power," he added. Speaking ahead of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Kristersson also said he wanted Sweden and France to have deeper cooperation on nuclear power.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- France
- Swedish
- Emmanuel Macron
- Ulf Kristersson
- Paris
- Kristersson
- Nordic
- Aftonbladet
- Sweden
ALSO READ
French police use tear gas against fans on Champs-Elysees in Paris: Report
Emily in Paris: Season 3 to feature fashion from 'thrift shops'
Fans to welcome French team in Paris after World Cup loss
France's defeated World Cup soccer heroes return to acclaim in Paris
Thousands in Paris welcome France home after World Cup loss