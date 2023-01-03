Left Menu

Tunisha Sharma death: Court allows Sheezan to maintain his hairstyle and beard

The two applications filed by Sheezan's lawyer sought permission for Sheezan to maintain his physical appearance (hairstyle and beard) as it is and sought him to be kept under special protection and counselling, citing his "depressed" condition.

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The Vasai Sessions Court on Tuesday, allowed Sheezan Khan, the accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, to maintain his hairstyle and beard, as was requested by his lawyer. The two applications filed by Sheezan's lawyer sought permission for Sheezan to maintain his physical appearance (hairstyle and beard) as it is and sought him to be kept under special protection and counselling, citing his "depressed" condition.

Sheezan Khan is reportedly the former boyfriend and co-star of Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two broke up their months-long relationship. Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

So far, the police have recorded the statements of 27 people in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

