Left Menu

Fire and Fury Corps signs MoU with University of Ladakh in Srinagar

Fire and Fury Corps signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Ladakh (UoL) here as a step towards for professional development of Indian Army personnel posted in the region.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 19:01 IST
Fire and Fury Corps signs MoU with University of Ladakh in Srinagar
Fire and Fury Corps signs MoU with University of Ladakh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fire and Fury Corps signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Ladakh (UoL) here as a step towards for professional development of Indian Army personnel posted in the region, Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar said on Tuesday. The MoU was signed in the presence of Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC 14 Corps. Dr SK Mehta, Vice Chancellor, UoL, various other senior Army officers and civil dignitaries were also present.

"The constant pace of technology change has created a need for widening the professional base of the human resource of the Indian Army. Towards this, the University of Ladakh is offering a number of courses for the professional development of Indian Army personnel posted in the region. These include courses on national security, area studies, international politics, disaster management, Chinese language and remote sensing," Defence PRO, Srinagar said in a press note. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding will ensure the enrichment of professional education of Indian Army personnel in various disciplines and will result in their overall development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023