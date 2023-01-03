Left Menu

Jaishankar, IAEA DG Grossi discuss global energy scenario, India's G-20 Presidency

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi here and discussed several issues, including global energy scenario, the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific and Indias G-20 Presidency.The International Atomic Energy Agency, an UN organisation, is the worlds centre for cooperation in the nuclear field and seeks to promote the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 03-01-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 19:24 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi here and discussed several issues, including global energy scenario, the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific and India's G-20 Presidency.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, an UN organisation, is the world's centre for cooperation in the nuclear field and seeks to promote the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technologies. India has been IAEA's member since its inception in 1957.

''Delighted to meet Director General of @iaeaorg, Rafael Grossi today morning in Vienna. Discussed India-IAEA cooperation, our G-20 Presidency, global energy scenario, Ukraine, JCPOA and Indo-Pacific,'' Jaishankar tweeted, sharing a few photographs of the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Grossi said India is an ''indispensable'' partner of IAEA and ''it helps fulfil our mission''.

''Excellent dialogue with Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar today on strategic issues of common interest — looking forward to substantive engagement of #G20India @g20org in addressing global challenges,'' he said.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Jaishankar arrived in Austria from Cyprus on the last leg of his two-nation tour. This is the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the last 27 years, and it takes place against the backdrop of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

