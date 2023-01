Kanjhawala death case: Victim to be cremated today amid police presence

The cremation of the 20-year-old woman who died after being dragged by a car will be performed in the presence of police today. The body of the deceased has been brought to the cremation ground amid heavy police deployment.

Earlier, the mortal remains of the deceased woman were brought to her residence in Sultanpuri, Delhi. The case pertains to the woman named Anjali who was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District), Harendra K Singh, informed that five people had been arrested in the Kanjhawala case and a case under 304 A (death due to negligence) of the IPC was registered against them. They were produced before a court in Delhi's Rohini which sent them to three days of police custody for interrogation. (ANI)

