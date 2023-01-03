Kanjhawala death case: DCW chief demands probe on inaction of Anjali's friend

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal demanded a probe against the Kanjhawala case deceased woman Anjali's friend, who allegedly ran away from the incident site and did not speak to anyone about the accident. Taking to Twitter, the DCW chief said, "Anjali's friend is telling while sitting in the LIVE show how the boys ran over Anjali in front of her and this "friend" got up from there and went to her home. What kind of friend is this? She didn't stop the boys, didn't tell the police or any of Anjali's relatives... went and sat in the house. This also needs to be investigated."

Anjali was who was hit and dragged along with a car for several kilometres in the Kanjhawala area on the new year. However, the hotel manager has revealed that the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, had a fight in the hotel after which they left from the hotel on a scooty.

"Both of them were arguing. When I told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty," said Hotel Manager (the hotel from where the deceased and her friend left). According to the Delhi Police, some boys have been detained for questioning who were seen with them at the hotel.

The 20-year-old woman, who was killed in an accident was not alone at the time of the incident, said the Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and order), Sagar Preet Hooda, during a press conference on the Kanjhawala accident case. Earlier, DCW suggested to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) key changes in the national capital's policing system to ensure women's safety.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs should set up a high-level committee on women's safety. Accountability of Delhi Police should be fixed," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in a letter to the MHA as Delhi Police comes under its jurisdiction. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday spoke to the mother of the 20-year-old woman, who was killed after being dragged by a car for several kilometres in the national capital on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that the compensation of Rs 10 lakhs will be given to the family of the deceased woman and assured that the woman will get justice. "Talked to the victim's mother. Will get justice for the daughter. Will field the biggest lawyer. His mother remains ill. Will get them fully treated. Will give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh rupees to the victim's family. The government is with the victim's family. If there is any need in future that also we will fulfill," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Post Mortem Examination (PME) has ruled out any injury suggestive of 'sexual assault', the police informed on Tuesday. The PME was conducted by a three-member medical board at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi on January 2.

Special CP Law and Order, Delhi, SP Hooda told ANI that the report states the provisional cause of death as "shock and haemorrhage due to antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs". All the injuries are produced by the impact of blunt force which is possible with vehicular accidents and dragging. Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault, he said.

The final report will be received in due course. Further investigation into the case is underway. The suspected car was also traced down and the five occupants were apprehended from their houses.

The Delhi Police found a CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on January 1. The other woman, who was traced by police during the investigation, has been identified by the police as Nidhi a friend of the deceased woman.

CCTV footage accessed by ANI shows both the women leaving the hotel on a scooty with the deceased on the pillion seat and Nidhi riding. In the CCTV footage from outside the hotel, Anjali could be seen wearing a pink coloured jacket while Nidhi could be spotted in a red jacket. (ANI)

