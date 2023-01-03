Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DCM44 BIZ-LD-NADELLA Cloud a big game changer; tremendous momentum in cloud adoption: Satya Nadella Mumbai: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said there is tremendous momentum in cloud adoption, as he termed cloud a ''big game changer''.

DCM15 BIZ-WINDFALL-TAX Govt hikes windfall tax on crude oil, export of diesel, ATF New Delhi: The government has raised the windfall profit tax levied on domestically produced crude oil as well as on the export of diesel and ATF, in line with firming international oil prices, according to an official order.

DEL71 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Markets extend gains in see-saw trade; bank, IT stocks sparkle Mumbai: Market benchmarks overcame bouts of volatility to close in the green for the second straight session on Tuesday, propped up by robust demand for banking, IT and pharma stocks amid a supportive trend overseas.

DEL43 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 82.86 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee pared initial gains and settled 8 paise lower at 82.86 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed by a strong greenback overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows.

DCM43 BIZ-ADANI-NDTV Adani to pay additional amount for NDTV shares to match payment to founders New Delhi: Richest Asian Gautam Adani's group on Tuesday said it will pay an additional Rs 48.65 a share to NDTV stockholders who tendered their shares in its open offer to help match what it had paid to buy out a stake of the news broadcaster's founders.

DCM50 BIZ-PSU-HOLDING Govt exempts PSUs from minimum public float rules New Delhi: The government has exempted public sector entities from the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norm which mandates at least 25 per cent public float for all listed companies.

DCM29 BIZ-LD BHARATPE BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer quits New Delhi: BharatPe's chief executive Suhail Sameer, who had a fall out with ousted co-founder Ashneer Grover, has stepped down, sending the company scouting for succession planning.

DCM26 BIZ-AADHAAR-ADDRESS Now Aadhaar holders can update addresses online with consent of head of family New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now allowed residents to update addresses in Aadhaar online with the consent of their head of family, an official statement said on Tuesday.

DCM38 BIZ-SEBI-OYO Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi has asked Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech firm OYO, to refile the draft IPO papers with certain updates.

DEL58 BIZ-PUBLIC ENTERPRISES-SURVEY ONGC, Indian Oil, Power Grid top profit making PSUs in FY22 New Delhi: The net profit of operating public sector enterprises jumped 50.87 per cent to Rs 2.49 lakh crore during 2021-22, with ONGC, Indian Oil Corp, Power Grid, NTPC and SAIL emerging as the top five performers, according to a government survey.

DEL73 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 506; silver zooms Rs 1,374 New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital jumped Rs 506 to Rs 55,940 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid a rally in prices of the precious metal internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

