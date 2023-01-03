Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on first trading day of 2023

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on first trading day of 2023
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on the first trading day of the year, with a slew of economic data on tap this week as well as the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes that would provide more clues on the path of future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.65 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,148.90. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.79 points, or 0.36%, at 3,853.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 95.58 points, or 0.91%, to 10,562.06 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023