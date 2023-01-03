Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC inaugurates court's additional complex

The Chief Justice, of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Amjad A. Sayed on Tuesday, inaugurated the Additional Complex, the HC informed in a press release. "The Chief Justice, High Court of Himachal Pradesh, Justice Amjad A. Sayed, today inaugurated the Additional Complex, High Court of Himachal Pradesh, in the august presence of the Judges of H.P. High Court, Justice Sabina, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Justice Satyen Vaidya, Justice Sushil Kukreja and Justice Virender Singh," the release stated.

As per the release, after the Himachal Pradesh State Administrative Tribunal, was abolished in the year 2019, cases along with the staff of the erstwhile Administrative Tribunal were transferred to the Himachal Pradesh High Court. For addressing the problem of space constraints after aforesaid development, the matter was taken up by the state government.

The State Government agreed to transfer the possession of Udhyog Bhawan building to the High Court on "as is where is basis" in lieu of the possession of old and new Majitha House Buildings of erstwhile Administrative Tribunal, the release stated. Now the Department of Industries has vacated the Udyog Bhawan building and the same has been inaugurated today by the Chief Justice as Additional Complex, High Court of H.P.

Anup Kumar Rattan, Advocate General, Ankush Dass Sood, President, H.P. High Court Bar Association, Balram Sharma, Deputy Solicitor General and members of the High Court Bar Association were present on the occasion. The Registrars and Central Project Coordinator, Member Secretary, H.P. State Legal Services Authority, Director, H.P. Judicial Academy, officers and officials of the High Court Registry were also present, the release further informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)