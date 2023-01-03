Left Menu

J-K: Kashmiri Pandits hold candle march against Rajouri killings

Six people have been killed, and 12 more are under treatment after the terrorist attack in Rajouri.

Several Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees carried out a candle march on Tuesday against the killing of six civilians by terrorists in Rajouri. Earlier today, a large crowd gathered in Dhangri village to attend the last rites of the deceased victims.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also reached Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village for investigating the case. Incidentally, four civilians, including a father-son duo, were gunned down by terrorists who barged into their homes in Dhangri village on Sunday night.

Hours later an improvised explosive device (IED) went off around 9 am on Monday at the house of one of the victims. The blast killed two minors and injured 12. Following both the attacks, on Monday evening, the Medical Superintendent of GMC Association, Rajouri said, "Six people are dead and 12 are under treatment in Rajouri in three Government Medical Colleges, Jammu."

These separate attacks are the third such incidents of civilian killings in Rajouri district in the past two weeks after two people were killed outside an Army camp on December 16. (ANI)

