'We have objectionable CDs of BJP ministers, MLAs': Congress LoP in MP

Stirring the political pot in the BJP-ruled state, veteran Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh, on Tuesday made a big claim against the ruling party. Speaking to mediapersons at his Bhopal residence on Tuesday, Singh claimed, "The BJP should see its character and face first. We have several objectionable CDs of BJP ministers, MLAs, leaders and RSS volunteers. But raising allegations like this is not in our culture."

Responding to the allegation, the BJP's media in-charge Lokendra Parsar said, "The Congress is going through an internal strife. Singh must be trying to blackmail his own leaders to pull them towards his side rather than be on Kamal Nath's side. Such nonsense can only be bron out of his mind." "If Singh, indeed, has such CDs, he should make them public. If he has kept them hidden then the police should file a case against him for hiding evidence. No one can withhold such evidence. It is a crime," Parasar said.

"Singh is a senior and experienced leader. He has legal knowledge and, hence, would be well advised to bring everything before the public domain. If Singh has such CDs then it is a crime to withhold them. The police should register a case and take action against him," Parasar added. Also reacting to the celebratory firing incident involving Congress MLA Suneel Saraf, Singh said, "A New Year function was organised and it was Saraf's birthday as well. If he indulged in celebratory firing on his birthday, it wasn't an objectionable thing to do."

"State Home Minister Narottam Mishra is drunk on power and gets FIRs registered on small issues. Congress MLAs and the party won't be deterred by this. The next Assembly elections will be our opportunity to give a befitting reply to the atrocities of the BJP. We will wipe the BJP out of the state," Singh added. On Monday, a case was registered against Saraf under Section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and Section 25 (9) of the Arms Act. (ANI)

