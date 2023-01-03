Left Menu

Assam: One killed, several injured after scuffle between two groups of mosque committee

A person was killed and several others were injured following a clash between two groups of a Mosque at the Bilasipara area in Assam's Dhubri district, said police on Tuesday.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and several others were injured following a clash between two groups of a mosque in the Bilasipara area in Assam's Dhubri district, said police on Tuesday. Police arrested two persons and registered two separate cases in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 30. Aparna N, Superintendent of Police of Dhubri district told ANI that, the incident took place at Bilasipara Bangalipara Mosque and one among the injured persons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Monday night.

"We have arrested two persons and registered two separate cases in connection with the incident," Aparna said. The top police official further said that two groups of the mosque were engaged in a clash and several people on both sides were injured.

"Our further investigation is on," the SP said. On the other hand, locals on Tuesday staged protests after one person died and they also blockaded the road.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

