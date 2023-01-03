Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 20:54 IST
Govt retains 7.1% interest rate on GPF for Q4
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The government on Tuesday kept the interest rate unchanged at 7.1 per cent for the subscribers of the General Provident Fund and other similar funds.

In the previous quarter ended December 31, the GPF interest was similar at 7.1 per cent.

The rate is valid from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, the finance ministry said in a notification.

The rate will be in force with effect from January 1, 2023, it said.

