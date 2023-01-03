Left Menu

'In solidarity with India which celebrates unity': Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:14 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi. "Joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi today. In solidarity with the idea of an India which celebrates unity in its diversity. Best wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi as the Yatra moves ahead," Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul visited the Marghat Hanuman temple in the national capital ahead of the resumption of the yatra, which entered Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi offered prayers at the temple and sought "strength" for the yatra to reach its destination. The yatra began from Delhi after a nine-day Christmas and New Year break, the yatra rolled from Delhi's Marghat Hanuman Mandir near Kashmiri Gate around 10 am on Tuesday.

The yatra is expected to cross Uttar Pradesh over a span of three days before re-entering Haryana on January 6. The yatra entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi via Loni. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will accompany Rahul Gandhi throughout the UP leg of the yatra.

So far, the yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana and the national capital. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

