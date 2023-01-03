Left Menu

Right-wing body submits memo to theatre management not to release Pathaan in MP's Indore

As protests against Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' continued, workers of the Hindu Jagran Manch, a right wing organisation, staged a demonstration at INOX theatre in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, demanding that the management not release the movie here.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:18 IST
Right-wing body submits memo to theatre management not to release Pathaan in MP's Indore
Workers of Hindu Jagran Manch submitting the memorandum (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As protests against Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' continued, workers of the Hindu Jagran Manch, a right wing organisation, staged a demonstration at INOX theatre in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, demanding that the management not release the movie here. The workers raised slogans and also submitted a memorandum to the theatre management for not releasing Pathaan in the theatre.

President of Hindu Jagran Manch Jagdish Khatri said, "If the film Pathaan is released, then there will be a fierce protest. Today, we have given a memorandum to the management of Inox Theater regarding the non-release of the film." On the other hand, Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Agrawal said, "The workers of Hindu Jagran Manch have submitted a memorandum to INOX not to release the movie Pathan. Nonetheless, no assurance has been given to Hindu Jagran Manch on behalf of Inox Theater regarding the release or non-release of the film."

The controversy started after State Home Minister Narottam Mishra made his objections to one of the songs of the movie 'Besharam Rang'. Mishra then told media persons, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset."

Mishra's statement came two days after the song was released. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

