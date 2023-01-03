Left Menu

Norway's Norges Bank buys MCX shares worth Rs 50 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:51 IST
Norway's Norges Bank buys MCX shares worth Rs 50 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Norway's Norges Bank - Government Pension Fund Global on Tuesday bought 3.38 lakh shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) for over Rs 50 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Norges Bank -- Government Pension Fund Global acquired 3,38,000 shares, amounting to 0.7 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 1,482.59 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 50.11 crore.

On Tuesday, shares of MCX closed 1.39 per cent higher at Rs 1,478 per scrip at NSE.

MCX is India's first listed derivatives exchange that facilitates online trading of commodity derivatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023