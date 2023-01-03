Left Menu

MLA Saji Cherian to be reinstated into Kerala Cabinet, swearing-in ceremony tomorrow

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:57 IST
MLA Saji Cherian to be reinstated into Kerala Cabinet, swearing-in ceremony tomorrow
Saji Cherian (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday, gave his nod to the swearing-in of MLA Saji Cherian to the Kerala Cabinet as a Minister. Stating the Governor has to accept the recommendation of the Chief Minister, Arif Mohammed Khan said, "This case is slightly different because he is not being inducted for the first time. Whatever advice I had to give, I have given. Ultimately, I accept the Chief Minister's decision. We will have the swearing-in tomorrow."

Saji Cherian resigned from his post as the Culture Minister after sparking controversy with his remarks on the Indian Constitution. In July last year, Kerala minister Saji Cherian resigned from the state cabinet, a day after he allegedly made degrading remarks about the Indian Constitution.

"I have resigned and it's my personal decision. I have never ever defamed the Constitution. A particular part from the speech was taken and the media fabricated it to weaken the CPIM and the LDF," Cherian had said. Cherian courted controversy while addressing a CPI-M programme at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday and had said in his remark that India's constitution can be used to "loot" the people of the country.

"British prepared it, Indians wrote it and implemented it. It's been 75 years. India wrote a beautiful constitution that can be used to loot. In that constitution, there are few places that have references to secularism, and democracy but it can be exploited," he had said. (ANI)

