Delhi reports just 7 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

The national capital recorded fewer than 10 COVID cases for the second day in a row with 7 fresh infections, according to the Delhi Health Department on Tuesday. With this, the active cases in the city stand at 34. The case positivity rate in the city is 0.21 per cent.

As many as 5 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 19,80,689. No patient died during this period. The death toll remained at 26,521 while 3,366 COVID samples were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 996 beneficiaries were vaccinated during this period. The cumulative count of vaccinated beneficiaries rose to 3,73,61,741. Meanwhile, India reported 2,582 cases fresh Covid cases and 222 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, the number of Covid tests conducted was 1,51,186 which is also a substantial increase from 92,955 tests conducted in the previous 24 hours (January 1). In India, 45,769 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate currently stands at 98.8 per cent. As of now, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.09 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.13 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, total recoveries from Covid stand at 4,41,45,667 with a total of 91.12 crore tests having been conducted so far. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 crore (4,12,35,971) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022 onwards, the official statement read. (ANI)

