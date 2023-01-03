Left Menu

MP: CM Chouhan to distribute plots worth Rs 120 crore for free to 10,500 poor families

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he would provide plots to poor families who do not have a place to live, free of cost, under the Mukhyamantri Bhu-Awasiya Adhikar Yojana (Chief Minister Land Residential Rights Scheme). Plots worth Rs 120 crore will be distributed to 10,500 beneficiary families in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Wednesday.

CM Chouhan made the announcement during his address at the cabinet meeting in state capital Bhopal on Tuesday. Chouhan said, "During my visits to Tikamgarh for an election campaign, some residents of a village had stopped me to narrate their problems. They said about 50 to 60 people are forced to live in a small house as there is no place to sleep. The reason for the problem is that the family has expanded but the place of residence has remained the same. Due to poverty, extended families do not even have plots of their own and, hence, cannot get the benefit of the housing scheme."

"Therefore, I had thought of implementing a scheme through which free plots will be provided to poor families, who do not have a place to live. They will be able to build their own houses on these plots and will also be able to take advantage of other government schemes," he added. Chouhan added, "Under the scheme, the land will be leased in the name of the husband and wife. They will not have to pay any premium and will get the plots completely free of cost. Along with the plot, they will also get the benefits of other schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY). The general size of the plot will be 600 sq feet. The scheme will be extended to other districts as well." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

