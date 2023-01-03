Left Menu

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 03-01-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 22:13 IST
Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation in Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two workers of a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery) died of asphyxiation after inhaling smoke that emanated from a makeshift fireplace, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Hardev Singh (65) and Kamal (35), both residents of Bahowal village in the Chabbewal area of Hoshiarpur district, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police Mohinder Singh said.

They were found dead in the morning in their room, which was filled with smoke that emanated from the makeshift fireplace kept by them for beating the cold, he said.

The two worked at a dhaba in Rehana Jattan village of Phagwara Block, the police officer said.

They had lit up charcoals in a "bartan" (utensil) for heating up the room in order to beat the bone-chilling cold, he said.

After bolting the door from inside, they fell asleep and their blankets slipped accidentally down onto the makeshift fireplace, igniting fire, he said.

The two also sustained burn injuries, he added.

When they did not wake up in the morning, the dhaba owner broke open the door of the room and found them dead, the ASI said.

Doctors at a local hospital said the two died of asphyxiation even as there were burn injury marks on their bodies.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

