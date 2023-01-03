Left Menu

Rajouri killings: J&K High Cour Bar Association announces suspension of work

In view of the killings of civilians in a suspected terror attack in the Rajouri district, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) on Tuesday announced that all the work in the courts, tribunals, commissions and revenue courts will remain suspended on January 4.

In view of the killings of civilians in a suspected terror attack in the Rajouri district, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) on Tuesday announced that all the work in the courts, tribunals, commissions and revenue courts will remain suspended on January 4. "J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu has decided to suspend work in all the courts, tribunals, commissions, and revenue courts on January 4, i.e. Wednesday against the killings of innocent and unarmed civilians including children in village Upper Dhangri in Rajouri district has shaken every civilised citizen of the society in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," J&K High Court Bar Association said in a release.

The targeted killings of a section of the employees in Kashmir have exposed the incompetence of the administration in protecting the lives of innocent citizens, the release stated. JKHCBA said that it is "enraged over this latest act of terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan from across the border".

It becomes incumbent upon the civil society of Jammu region to jointly stand up in condemning this atrocious act and raise voices demanding justice for the victims' families, the release added. The body also appealed to the members of civil society as a whole and political, social and religious organisation, in particular, to hold an hour-long/demonstration/protest from 1 pm to 2 pm tomorrow to show solidarity with the bereaved families and those injured in the incident.

"Raise your voice from your respective forum demanding immediate relief for the suffering families in terms of ex-gratia and a government job to at least one member of each family who has borne the brunt of this terrorist attack," the release further stated. Four civilians, including a father-son duo, were gunned down by suspected terrorists who barged into their homes in Dhangri village of Rajouri district on Sunday night.

Hours later, an improvised explosive device (IED) went off around 9 am on Monday at the house of one of the victims. The blast killed two minors and injured 12. (ANI)

