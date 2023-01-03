Left Menu

Local BJP leader held hostage, beaten up in UP's Hardoi

A BJP booth president who went to attend a birthday party was taken hostage and beaten by miscreants near the Kachhauna police limits.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 22:30 IST
Anil Kumar, ASP, Hardoi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP booth president who went to attend a birthday party was taken hostage and beaten up by miscreants near the Kachhauna police limits. The incident occurred on December 31, 2022, when the BJP booth president was on his way to attend the birthday celebration of Bablu Singh's son.

"At an inter-college, Anil Tiwari and three others held the BJP Booth President hostage in a room and beat him up, hurled abuses at him, and threatened to kill him," said Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Anil Kumar. According to the police, as soon as the information was received, the police filed a case under the relevant sections.

"The accused will be arrested soon and sent to jail," added ASP Anil Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

