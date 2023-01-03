Iraq exported more than $115 bln of oil in 2022, says oil ministry
Iraq exported more than 1.209 billion barrels of oil in 2022 worth more than $115 billion, the oil ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday, quoting oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani.
Iraqi oil exports averaged 3.32 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, it added.
