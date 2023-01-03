Left Menu

Mukhtar Ansari's brother-in-law Anwar Shahzad granted bail in Gangster Act case

Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother-in-law Anwar Shahzad in a Gangster Act case.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 22:34 IST
Mukhtar Ansari's brother-in-law Anwar Shahzad granted bail in Gangster Act case
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother-in-law Anwar Shahzad in a Gangster Act case. The order was for Shahzad to be released if not wanted in some other case.

The order was passed by Justice Syed Waiz Miyan. An FIR was registered under the Gangster Act at South Tola police station of Mau on January 31, 2022.

Presently, he is lodged in Ghazipur Jail. Advocate Upendra Upadhyay argued in favour of the bail application.

Atif Raza alias Sarjeel, brother of Anwar Shahzad, has already got bail in this case. He was accused of encroaching on government land. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023