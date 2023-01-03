Left Menu

BJP MLAs drove Pradeep to suicide: Randeep Surjewala

Congress MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday visited the house of Pradeep S and launched an attack on the Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka and said the BJP MLAs in the state were forcing people like Pradeep to settle a genuine claim of Rs 2.22 crore for a pittance and was driving them to suicide.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 23:01 IST
BJP MLAs drove Pradeep to suicide: Randeep Surjewala
Randeep Surjewala. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday visited the house of Pradeep S and launched an attack on the Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka and said the BJP MLAs in the state were forcing people like Pradeep to settle a genuine claim of Rs 2.22 crore for a pittance and was driving them to suicide. Taking to Twitter, Surjewala said, "How many more Pradeeps have to die at the altar of BJP leaders' dubious financial deals? How many more Santosh Patil and T.N. Prasads' must be sacrificed to satisfy the lust of BJP's #40PercentSarkara? Why hasn't Arvind Limbavali and others been arrested by Bommai Govt?"

Mentioning the unbearable pain and agony of the aged father and mother, he said, "When will Pradeep's family get justice by decisive action on his suicide note? Isn't CM Bommai protecting the guilty in this case?" A Bengaluru-based businessman was found dead in his car with a bullet injury on January 1 and a purported suicide note he wrote alleged that six people including BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali had cheated him, police said on Monday.

The businessman identified as Pradeep S alleged in his note that he had invested Rs 1.5 crore in an upcoming club that promised to make him a partner but cheated him, police said. "BJP MLA Limbavali tried to broker a compromise on behalf of the five businessmen but failed to do so," the note further stated.

Police have filed a case of unnatural death and are investigating the matter. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "It is some civil dispute, police have been seized of the matter and an FIR has been filed. Police will take further action. He (Aravind Limbavali) has made it clear that he has nothing to do with it. I wish he'd come clean." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023