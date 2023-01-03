Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Agriculture Secretary Rakesh Kanwar holds review meeting on natural farming

Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Secretary Rakesh Kanwar on Tuesday held a review meeting on the ongoing 'Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana'.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 23:24 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Agriculture Secretary Rakesh Kanwar holds review meeting on natural farming
Himachal Pradesh: Agriculture Secretary Rakesh Kanwar holds review meeting on natural farming (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Agriculture Secretary directed the officers associated with the scheme to complete the set targets in time.

"During the meeting, State Project Director of the project Naresh Thakur said that under the scheme, more than 83 per cent of the targets set for the year 2022-23 have been completed and the remaining targets will also be completed in time in the next three months," an official statement read. Apart from this, Naresh Thakur said that the process of certification of farmers doing natural farming is going on and so far the work of registration of 19 thousand farmers of the state has been completed. During the meeting, the project directors of all the districts gave information about the natural farming activities going on in their respective districts and told about the action plan.

During the meeting, preparations for the National Natural Farming Mission brought by the Central Government were also discussed. Apart from this, the district project directors were also informed about the preparations being made to celebrate the International Nutritious Food Year 2023 and the upcoming strategy. Agriculture Director Dr BR Takkhi, Additional Agriculture Director Dr Dig Vijay Sharma, Joint Agriculture Director Dr Raghbir Singh and officials of the implementation unit of Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana were present during the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

