Putin plans to talk to Turkish President Erdogan on Wednesday - Interfax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-01-2023 00:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 00:11 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to talk to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency on Tuesday.
The two leaders have had several phone calls since Russia invaded Ukraine last February. Turkey acted as mediator alongside the United Nations in 2022 to set up a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges Georgia to help former leader Saakashvili
WRAPUP 1-Putin says situation extremely difficult in several Ukrainian regions
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Putin cautions about challenges in Ukraine
'Not optimistic' about possibility of peace talks in Ukraine war in immediate future: UN chief
IMF approves program for Ukraine to help promote donor financing