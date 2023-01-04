Left Menu

Chevron to send 500,000-barrel cargo of Venezuelan oil to its Pascagoula refinery -documents

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 01:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 00:59 IST
U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp plans to export this month its first cargo of Venezuelan crude to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery following a U.S. license granted last year, according to shipping documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The 500,000-barrel cargo of Hamaca heavy crude, to be loaded at state-run PDVSA's Jose port, comes from the Petropiar oil joint venture operated by both companies.

As of Tuesday, the tanker scheduled to carry the shipment, the Bahamas-flagged Caribbean Voyager, was waiting to load near Jose, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

