J-K: Women participate in 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' awareness campaign in Kupwara

To create awareness for the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, women gathered in huge numbers in Kupwara on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 08:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 08:14 IST
Visuals from Kupwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
To create awareness for the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, women gathered in huge numbers in Kupwara on Tuesday. The local women and ASHA workers took out a procession. The procession was flagged off by District Development Commisioner, Kupwara Sagar Dattatraya.

"Over 1,500 women participated in this campaign. An orientation programme was also held to educate them about the health of girls. Kupwara is an Aspirational district for the government in which health and education are major parameters. Locals, medical staff and doctors jointly organised this rally successfully," the District Development Commisioner told ANI. A local woman said that Kupwara falls in the border and remote region. She said there has been a lack of awareness for girl education. She emphasised that parents need to understand they should not discriminate between sons and daughters. Both shall get equal rights from their parents, she said.

"We want to convey the message that boys and girls are equal. Do not discriminate between them. No injustice should be done to girls. They should be given equal rights as boys," Tahira, a participant in the campaign told ANI. (ANI)

