MP: Court rejects bail plea of man accused of molesting girl in Bhopal

The Bhojpal fair was held at BHEL Dussehra ground under Govindpura police station limits in the city. The incident occurred at around 10 pm on January 1.

Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday rejected a bail application of a 27-year-old youth accused of molesting a girl during Bhojpal fair organised in Bhopal. The Bhojpal fair was held at BHEL Dussehra ground under Govindpura police station limits in the city. The incident occurred at around 10 pm on January 1.The accused has been identified as Danish Khan, a resident of Housing Board Colony, Aishbagh stadium locality, Bhopal and he has been sent to the jail.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Singh Bhadauria told ANI, "The girl was getting tattooed in the fair. In the meantime, the accused arrived there and molested the girl. As soon as the police came to know about the incident, the police registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of molestation and arrested the accused." "The accused was presented before the court from where he has been sent on the judicial remand. The case is under investigation and further action is being taken according to the evidence," ADCP Bhadauria added. (ANI)

