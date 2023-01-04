Left Menu

Karnataka: Two held with fake currency in Mangaluru

Police recovered counterfeit notes worth Rs 4.5 lakhs of Rs 500 denomination. A robbed vehicle was also seized from them.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 08:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 08:16 IST
Persons held by Mangaluru Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Police on Tuesday detained two people with fake notes worth Rs 4.5 lakh from Mangaluru. According to police, the two accused were identified as Nizamuddin and Razim. Police recovered counterfeit notes worth Rs 4.5 lakhs of Rs 500 denomination. A robbed vehicle was also seized from them.

Police said both accused have past cases registered against them. Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru N Shashi Kumar said Nizamuddin has five cases including two murder cases against him.

"The accused said they brought the notes from Bengaluru and they had paid Rs 1.10 lakh to buy the fake notes. They also revealed that the person they got the fake notes from had told them that the money was printed in Coimbatore. We will verify it," the CP said. The investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

