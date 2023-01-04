Left Menu

Three held for possessing huge contraband drugs in Assam's Karbi

Three people were held for possessing 72,000 Tramadol Tablets and 4,920 bottles of cough syrup in Assam's Karbi Anglong on Tuesday, said police on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 08:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 08:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam police seized many contraband drugs from a truck in the Dokmoka area in Assam's Karbi.

A case had been registered under the NDPC Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

