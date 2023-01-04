Three held for possessing huge contraband drugs in Assam's Karbi

Three people were held for possessing 72,000 Tramadol Tablets and 4,920 bottles of cough syrup in Assam's Karbi Anglong on Tuesday, said police on Wednesday.

The Assam police seized many contraband drugs from a truck in the Dokmoka area in Assam's Karbi.

A case had been registered under the NDPC Act. (ANI)

