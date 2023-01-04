Delhi: Police officer booked for ramming 6 vehicles with his car

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police was booked after his speeding private car hit several vehicles in Delhi's Dwarka area leaving 5 people injured in the accident. All injured were taken to local hospitals.

The car hit the vehicles standing at the traffic light on Tuesday night including a PCR van. ASI is posted in the Outer district, the official said.

"He was traveling in his private car when the accident took place. 4 people including ASI sustained injuries. Legal action is being taken against him and his blood sample is taken for blood alcohol content analysis," the Delhi Police official said. (ANI)

