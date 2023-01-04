Protest in Mumbai against Jharkhand govt's decision to declare 'sacred' Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place

Left Menu

Protesting against the Jharkhand government's decision of declaring 'sacred' Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place, a huge rally was organised by members of the Jain Community on Wedneday in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Protests in Mumbai against the Jharkhand goverment's decision. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Protesting against the Jharkhand government's decision of declaring 'sacred' Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place, a huge rally was organised by members of the Jain Community on Wedneday in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The organisers claimed more than 1 lakh people will join the rally against the government's decision.

The rally started from Metro and will end at the Azad Maidan, where the prominent leaders supporting the cause will deliver the speech, said one of the organisers. "The government's decision hurt our sentiments. We don't want tourism revolving around a sacred place," said one of the protesters to ANI.

The protesters said if their demands are not met, they would go on a hunger strike in Maharashtra. Shri Sammed Shikharji, is a sacred Jain pilgrimage site located at Parasnath Hills in Jharkhand, which was recently declared a tourist spot by the Jharkhand government.

Jain saint Muni Sugyeya Sagar, who was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike protesting the government's decision, died in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday. Jain monk Acharya Sunil Sagar Maharaj said that Jain monk Shri Sagar sacrificed his life today for the protection of pilgrimages.

He said that there is a lack of communication between the government and society. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lambasted the Centre over the issue.

"India is a heaven for minorities-BJP: Jain places of worship were targeted, Continuous attacks on Christians since Christmas, Buddhists and Shia on the road for full statehood in Ladakh, Sikh youth attacked in UP, -Thousands of Muslims were made homeless in Assam and now they are going to be homeless in Haldwani," Owaisi tweeted. Earlier on Sunday, several members of the Jain community protested in several parts of the country against the Jharkhand government's decision.

Jain community members gathered in huge numbers and protested at the India Gate in Delhi against the decision. Similarly, in Aligarh, a massive rally was carried out from Ramlila ground. The rally comprised both men and women in huge numbers, who protested with banners and posters against the decision. Huge rallies and protests were also seen in Maharashtra.

The protestors in Aligarh said that they want to express their displeasure with the decision, and they will continue to protest till the government rolls it back. (ANI)

