Left Menu

Radiant Cash Management shares debut with 10 pc premium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 11:26 IST
Radiant Cash Management shares debut with 10 pc premium
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Radiant Cash Management Services made its market debut with nearly 10 per cent premium against the issue price of Rs 94.

The stock listed at Rs 99.30, registering a gain of 5.63 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. It further jumped 15.37 per cent to Rs 108.45.

At the NSE, shares of the company made its debut at Rs 103, higher by 9.57 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 1,090.02 crore on the BSE in initial trade.

The initial public offer of Radiant Cash Management Services was subscribed just 53 per cent last month.

The Rs 388-crore initial share-sale had a price range of Rs 94-99 a share.

In the broader market, the BSE benchmark was trading 409.93 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 60,884.27.

Radiant Cash Management Services (RCMS) was founded in March 2005.

The company's clients include foreign, private, and public sector banks, and the end-user of its services include some of the largest e-commerce companies, retail chains, NBFCs, insurance firms, according to information available on the firm's Website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
3
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global
4
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023