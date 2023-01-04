Left Menu

SC refuses to entertain Azam's plea for transfer of some cases out of UP

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain Azam Khan's plea seeking to transfer certain cases against him from Uttar Pradesh to another state.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 12:47 IST
SC refuses to entertain Azam's plea for transfer of some cases out of UP
Reprsentative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain Azam Khan's plea seeking to transfer certain cases against him from Uttar Pradesh to another state. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked the former Rampur lawmaker's lawyer to approach the concerned high court and directed that his matter may be taken up on an expeditious basis.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner Azam Khan said that judges don't pass orders as it apprised the court about a matter where SC had observed that an order has been reserved in his bail plea but the order was not passed for months. Senior Advocate said that his seat was declared vacant. He also told the court about the various FIRs that were registered against him.

The top court granted liberty to Azam Khan to move the High Court and said that when he moved the High Court, then his matter should be taken up on an expeditious basis. Azam Khan is facing various cases including one alleged fabrication of the date of birth certificate of his son.

A case was lodged against Azam Khan and others alleging that he has hatched a well-planned conspiracy, for personal interest, and had got issued two dates of birth certificates of his son, namely, Abdullah Azam Khan, from two different districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023