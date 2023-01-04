SC refuses to entertain Azam's plea for transfer of some cases out of UP

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain Azam Khan's plea seeking to transfer certain cases against him from Uttar Pradesh to another state. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked the former Rampur lawmaker's lawyer to approach the concerned high court and directed that his matter may be taken up on an expeditious basis.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner Azam Khan said that judges don't pass orders as it apprised the court about a matter where SC had observed that an order has been reserved in his bail plea but the order was not passed for months. Senior Advocate said that his seat was declared vacant. He also told the court about the various FIRs that were registered against him.

The top court granted liberty to Azam Khan to move the High Court and said that when he moved the High Court, then his matter should be taken up on an expeditious basis. Azam Khan is facing various cases including one alleged fabrication of the date of birth certificate of his son.

A case was lodged against Azam Khan and others alleging that he has hatched a well-planned conspiracy, for personal interest, and had got issued two dates of birth certificates of his son, namely, Abdullah Azam Khan, from two different districts. (ANI)

