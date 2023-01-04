Left Menu

UP: Doctor leaves towel inside woman's stomach in Amroha; CMO orders probe

A doctor in the Bans Kheri village of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha allegedly left a towel inside the stomach of a woman after she was admitted to his hospital post labour pain. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rajeev Singhal has ordered a thorough probe into the case.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 12:59 IST
UP: Doctor leaves towel inside woman's stomach in Amroha; CMO orders probe
Amroha Chief Medical Officer Rajeev Singhal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor in the Bans Kheri village of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha allegedly left a towel inside the stomach of a woman after she was admitted to his hospital post labour pain. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rajeev Singhal has ordered a thorough probe into the case. According to the CMO, the doctor, Matloob, allegedly left the towel in the belly of Nazrana after conducting her operation at Saifee Nursing Home, which he used to run without permission in the Naugawana Sadat police station area in Amroha.

As per the information, the towel was left inside Nazrana's stomach due to alleged negligence of the medical staff and after the lady complained about abdominal pain, he kept her admitted for five more days and cited that she was facing this stomach ache due to cold outside. When her health did not improve even after coming home, her husband Shamsher Ali took her to another private hospital in Amroha where they came to know about the real truth behind Narana's stomach ache and after another operation, got the towel removed.

Ali complained to the CMO seeking stringent action against this private doctor Matloob. "I came to know about the incident through media reports and have asked nodal officer Dr Sharad to look into the matter. We can give further details only after the investigation is completed," CMO Singhal said on Tuesday.

However, Shamsher Ali has not lodged any written complaint in the matter, the CMO assured that the investigation will take place. It is pertinent to mention that the police will start its probe once the report of the CMO investigation comes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023