Tamil Nadu: Police arrests DMK members accused of sexually harassing woman cop

The police on Wednesday arrested two Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionaries for allegedly harassing a Chennai police constable during DMK public meeting.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 13:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The police on Wednesday arrested two Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionaries for allegedly harassing a Chennai police constable during DMK public meeting. The accused identified as Praveen and Ekkambaram were booked under sections 353,354 IPC r/w 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998.

On Sunday, a complaint was lodged by the woman constable at the Valasaravakkam Police Station in this regard. In her complaint, the woman constable mentioned that she was harassed by two DMK youth wing members identified as Praveen and Ekambaram during the event. However, when the policemen went to arrest the two, they were stopped by DMK members.

Meanwhile, DMK also suspended Praveen and Ekkambaram from the DMK Youth wing for anti-party activities. However, the constable on Tuesday withdrew her complaint.

On December 31, two DMK functionaries allegedly harassed a woman police personnel while she was on duty during a public meeting of the party at Virugambakkam. Several top DMK leaders like MP Kanimozhi, Health Minister M.Subramaniam and MLA Prabhakar Raja were present at the meeting where the alleged incident happened. The event was organised to mark 100 years of former party General Secretary K Anbazhagan. (ANI)

