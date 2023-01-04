Left Menu

Police reach Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh's residence in sexual harassment case probe

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday reached the residence of Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh who is charged with sexual harassment.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 13:12 IST
Police reach Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh's residence in sexual harassment case probe
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday reached the residence of Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh who is charged with sexual harassment. A case of sexual assault is registered against Sandeep Singh at Sector 26 Police station, Chandigarh.

A police team including Sector 26 Police station SHO visited the residence of Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh. The woman coach, who alleged sexual harassment by Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh claimed that until the minister resigns, the investigation would be biased.

Speaking to the media after she appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police on Tuesday, the woman said, "I heard the Chief Minister's statement this morning, in which the Chief Minister himself is taking the side of Sandeep Singh. Until the minister resigns, it would be a matter of bias." She claimed that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is trying to influence the probe.

"Chandigarh Police did not put any pressure on me. Haryana Police is trying to pressurize me," she further added. The coach's advocate Dipanshu Bansal said, "Questions have been answered for the last eight hours. Whatever records my client had, we have already handed over to the police. The phone has also been given to the police. She was questioned for the fourth time."

The advocate further added, "We will give 2 or 3 days time to the police for arresting Sandeep Singh. We will get the statement of 164 recorded by Tuesday itself." Meanwhile, the Khap panchayat warned of extensive protest if the minister is not arrested by January 7.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Daljeet Singh told ANI, "We want to ensure that justice is delivered to the victim woman. Khap has given the government time till January 7. If Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh is not sacked and arrested, we will protest extensively." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023