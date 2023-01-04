French Finance Minister: working on legislation to strengthen 'green' economy
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-01-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 13:18 IST
- Country:
- France
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday he was working on legislation to strengthen the country's so-called 'green' economy in areas such as hydrogen fuel and renewable energy technologies.
France and Germany are hoping Europe will push efforts to develop an ambitious green industrial policy as part of its response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), to give Europe a competitive edge against the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thousands in Paris welcome France home after World Cup loss
Mideast foes among attendees at France-backed conference in Jordan
Germany convicts 97-year-old woman of Nazi war crimes - media
Germany hands over 20 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
Germany should help China-EU ties develop 'not subject to third party' -Xi