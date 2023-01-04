Left Menu

Greenfield Airport at Rajkot to boost industrial growth in Saurashtra region

To cater for the growing population of the fourth largest city in the state of Gujarat and the increasing flow of air traffic in this region, the Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for construction of New Greenfield Airport, Rajkot in Gujarat.

Rajkot Prespective Design (Photo credit: AAI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To cater for the growing population of the fourth largest city in the state of Gujarat and the increasing flow of air traffic in this region, the Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for construction of New Greenfield Airport, Rajkot in Gujarat. With the project cost of Rs. 1405 crores, the new airport is envisioned to be a transportation hub for people travelling abroad from the state, as per an official statement from the AAI.

Spread over 1,025 hectares, a new greenfield airport has been developed with modern facilities and conveniences for travellers. The location of the new airport is approximately 30 kms from Rajkot city and on the Rajkot-Ahmadabad highway. With a total built-up area of 23,000 sqm, the terminal building of this new airport will be capable to handle 1800 passengers during peak hours. As per an official statement from the AAI, the terminal of the airport will be equipped with state-of-the-art passenger facilities, four passenger boarding bridges, three conveyor belts and 20 check-in counters along with modern firefighting and fire alarm system. With a 3040 m long runway, the airport will be capable of serving AirBus-321 type of aircraft and the apron will be suitable for parking of 14 aircraft. The city-side area of the airport is also being developed for adequate parking facilities for cars, taxis and buses along with landscaping

The facade design of the terminal building is influenced by the existing Palaces of Rajkot like the Ranjit Vilas Palace, integrating traditional elements into a contemporary form. The terminal building will depict various art forms including dandiya dance through its dynamic external facade and splendid interiors. Rajkot is famous for its golden jewellery and filigree work and which has inspired the exterior panel work at the drop-off area of the city side kerb. Runway and other pavement work along with more than 95 per cent of earthwork have been completed. The work for the terminal building is in progress and the airport will be ready for operations by December 2023, stated an official statement.

It stated that Rajkot is effectively contributing to the economy of India through its small-scale and heavy industries. The city is playing an important role in complex supply chains with a global perspective, which is expected to grow exponentially. Being located on the Rajkot-Ahmadabad highway, this airport will reduce the time and cost related to logistics for multiple industries in the region. Enhanced Air connectivity will boost industrial growth, which in turn will generate new employment opportunities. The plans to modernize and beautify the ancient city of Rajkot are already in place and all such infrastructure development projects including the construction of a greenfield airport will help promote the local business houses adding economic wealth to the country. (ANI)

