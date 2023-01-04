Crude oil futures slip on low demand

Crude oil futures on Wednesday declined 2.38 per cent to Rs 6,321 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for January delivery fell by Rs 154 or 2.38 per cent to Rs 6,321 per barrel in a business volume of 7,492 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.71 per cent lower at USD 76.38 per barrel, and Brent crude was down 0.63 per cent to USD 81.58 per barrel in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)