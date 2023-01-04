Left Menu

Cold conditions continue in Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior records lowest temperature at 4.5

Gwalior has been the coldest in the state as it recorded the lowest temperature at 4.5 degree celsius. This time Guna became the second coldest region in the state where the dip in mercury was recorded at 5.7 degree celsius. Similarly, Bhopal recorded the minimum temperature at 7.4 degree celsius.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 13:48 IST
Cold wave continues in Madhya Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI
Cold conditions continue across Madhya Pradesh and the weather department issued an alert regarding cold waves in the state, a meteorologist said on Wednesday. Gwalior has been the coldest in the state as it recorded the lowest temperature at 4.5 degree celsius. This time Guna became the second coldest region in the state where the dip in mercury was recorded at 5.7 degree celsius. Similarly, Bhopal recorded the minimum temperature at 7.4 degree celsius.

Meteorologist S N Sahu told ANI, "There can be cold days in Bhopal, Sagar, Gwalior and Rewa division of the state. Gwalior has been the coldest region in the state where temperature was recorded at 4.5 degrees." "If we talk about fog then there will be fog in the northern parts of the state. The fog will also be seen in western areas of the state. The weather conditions will remain the same for the next two days whose temperature will revolve around 7 degree celsius," he said, adding that after two days, the temperature will increase gradually by 1 and 2 degrees.

On the other hand, people were seen enjoying the winter season in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur where temperature was recorded at 9.9 degree celsius. People were spotted enjoying the cold waves amid dense fog in the district. "The weather conditions are like that we are roaming in Shimla, Kashmir and Mussoorie. If we are not able to go there then Shimla has come to our Jabalpur which we are enjoying. We are enjoying the hill station in Jabalpur," an elderly person Sushil Kumar said, adding that take care of yourself, take care of food and enjoy the season like outings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

