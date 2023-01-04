Left Menu

FTSE 100 subdued with Sunak speech, Fed minutes in focus

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was tepid on Wednesday as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is likely to set out his priorities for 2023, while investors also awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 held its ground at 7562 points, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcaps rose 0.3%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 14:04 IST
FTSE 100 subdued with Sunak speech, Fed minutes in focus
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was tepid on Wednesday as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is likely to set out his priorities for 2023, while investors also awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 held its ground at 7562 points, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcaps rose 0.3%. Miners of precious and base metals took an early lead, rising around 1% as prices rebounded against a weaker U.S. dollar.

In his first speech of the year, Sunak will try to reassure his restive Conservative Party that he has what it takes to lead them into the next national election. Minutes from the U.S. Fed's December meeting, when it cautioned rates may need to remain higher for longer, are due to be released later on Wednesday. Investors will parse the minutes to figure out whether more policy tightening is likely.

British oil majors BP and Shell lost more than 2% each as oil prices fell on China demand woes, while the broader energy index shed 2.9%. Data showing that fresh food prices at British supermarkets soared in December, 15% higher than a year earlier, also weighed on markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023