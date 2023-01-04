FTSE 100 subdued with Sunak speech, Fed minutes in focus
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was tepid on Wednesday as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is likely to set out his priorities for 2023, while investors also awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 held its ground at 7562 points, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcaps rose 0.3%.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was tepid on Wednesday as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is likely to set out his priorities for 2023, while investors also awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates.
The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 held its ground at 7562 points, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcaps rose 0.3%. Miners of precious and base metals took an early lead, rising around 1% as prices rebounded against a weaker U.S. dollar.
In his first speech of the year, Sunak will try to reassure his restive Conservative Party that he has what it takes to lead them into the next national election. Minutes from the U.S. Fed's December meeting, when it cautioned rates may need to remain higher for longer, are due to be released later on Wednesday. Investors will parse the minutes to figure out whether more policy tightening is likely.
British oil majors BP and Shell lost more than 2% each as oil prices fell on China demand woes, while the broader energy index shed 2.9%. Data showing that fresh food prices at British supermarkets soared in December, 15% higher than a year earlier, also weighed on markets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australia will urge China to lift trade sanctions-foreign minister
China reports five new COVID deaths for Dec 19 vs 2 a day earlier
'Thermonuclear bad': Top epidemiologist sounds alarm bells on Covid spike in China
Australia seeks to resolve China trade woes as foreign minister heads to Beijing
To counter aggressive China, infrastructure development at full swing in areas bordering LAC