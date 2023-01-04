Left Menu

Tech, property shares lift Hong Kong stocks as recovery hopes brighten

Hong Kong stocks on Wednesday jumped to their highest since July, while China stocks extended gains, as hopes of a post-COVID recovery, along with supportive policies for real estate and tech companies, boosted the market.

04-01-2023
Hong Kong stocks on Wednesday jumped to their highest since July, while China stocks extended gains, as hopes of a post-COVID recovery, along with supportive policies for real estate and tech companies, boosted the market. ** China's blue-chip CSI 300 index rose 0.13%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.22%.

** The Hang Seng index added 3.22% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 3.39%. ** China's yuan hovered at a four-month high against the dollar, on expectations of more policy support to boost the economy as well as rising seasonal demand.

** "Investor confidence is coming back," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities. "They're bullish on China's normalisation and recovery prospects; this sentiment has also benefited most sectors." ** China's property developers surged following forecast-beating December sales and market rumours that regulators were mulling more supportive policies to bolster the housing sector.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index climbed up to 7%, to its highest since Dec. 9. ** China's Financial Stability and Development Committee told the banking and securities regulators late last week to help shore up the balance sheets of some "systemically important" developers, Bloomberg reported.

** Chinese new-home sales rose more than 20% year-on-year over the three-day New Year holiday that started on Dec. 31, according to a private survey by the China Index Academy. ** Hong Kong-listed tech giants saw gains expanded in the afternoon, rising 4.6%, after Jack Ma's Ant Group reportedly received approval by Chinese regulators to raise 10.5 billion yuan for its consumer unit, signalling Beijing relaxing its crackdown on big tech firms.

** Alibaba Group jumped as much as 8.7%, while Tencent rose 4.6%. ** In mainland China, real estate, education and financial stocks led the gains, up 5%, 2.6%, and 1.9%, respectively, while the photovoltaic sector lost 2.3%.

